Affidavit: Longview man looking at phone when driving during fatal head-on crash
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man was distracted by his phone when he wrecked with a woman, killing her in an April crash.
Luis Gonzales-Rivas, 29, of Longview, has been charged with manslaughter for the death of 57-year-old Shearon Barnes who died the day after the April 4 crash.
According to the arrest affidavit, Gonzales-Rivas approached the trooper after the crash saying “that was my fault” and “she was coming this way, I didn’t see it.”
Gonzales-Rivas is being held on a $50,000 bond in the Gregg County Jail.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.