Affidavit: Longview man looking at phone when driving during fatal head-on crash

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man was distracted by his phone when he wrecked with a woman, killing her in an April crash.

Luis Gonzales-Rivas, 29, of Longview, has been charged with manslaughter for the death of 57-year-old Shearon Barnes who died the day after the April 4 crash.

According to the arrest affidavit, Gonzales-Rivas approached the trooper after the crash saying “that was my fault” and “she was coming this way, I didn’t see it.”

Gonzales-Rivas is being held on a $50,000 bond in the Gregg County Jail.

