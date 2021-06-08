Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WEBXTRA: Spring Hill High School receives donation of hospital beds

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Spring Hill High School recently received a donation of three hospital beds.

Rusty Robinett, the principal of Spring Hill High School, told KLTV’s Jamey Boyum they got the hospital beds through a partnership with Kilgore College.

Robinett said that the hospital beds will allow them to upgrade their health education program. Through the partnership with Kilgore College, Spring Hill High school students will be able to earn their nurse’s assistant certifications before they graduate from high school. The college coursework will also put them one step closer to becoming LVNs or RNs.

Boyum will have more on this story later today.

