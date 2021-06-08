Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXTRA: Soccer campers rushed to safety during tornado Tuesday morning

By Lexi Vennetti and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - About 25 children between the age of nine and sixteen were participating in a soccer camp at Lindsey Park Tuesday morning when a tornado was spotted heading toward the soccer fields. They were rushed off the fields into the park restrooms.

The group stayed in the restrooms for about 15 minutes until it was safe to leave. The camp was cancelled for the rest of the day. Parents came to pick up their children.

Damage at the park consists of tipped over bleachers, torn soccer goals, about five uprooted and downed trees and a goal post was blown over.

No injuries were reported.

