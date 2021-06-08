WebXtra: Lufkin community shows wave of support for Confections bakery following ‘cookie controversy’
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - After pictures of pride cookies were posted on the social media page for Confections, a Lufkin bakery, a large order was cancelled. What happened next was an outpouring of support from tolerant customers near and far. Miranda Dolder from the bakery spoke with Donna Mccollum.
