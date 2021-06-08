WEBXTRA: East Texas business starting annual flag exchange as part of Flag Week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One East Texas business is on its sixth year of helping show respect for Old Glory during Flag Week.

The Cozad Insurance Group is starting its annual flag exchange on Monday, the first day of Flag Week.

Folks are welcomed to bring old and weathered flags in exchange for a brand new one at no charge. The flags can be brought during office hours in either the Tyler or Lindale office from June 14th through the 18th.

“It’s a neat way to honor the flag for the veterans. and you know, to fly the American flag,” Cozad said. “The stories we hear from people when they come in are just amazing. They will say this is my grandfather’s flag and he was in the Korean War. You know, different things like that it’s just really neat to hear the different stories that people have.”

All worn flags will be retired in a respectful ceremony by the Lindale Boy Scouts in November.

According to a press release, the Cozad Insurance Group has given more than 700 flags to the community.

Although the Cozad Insurance Group will give one new flag per household, they will take as many worn flags as needed.

The insurance company’s offices are located at 1428 S. Main in Lindale and at 619 Chase Drive in Tyler.

