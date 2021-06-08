Tyler ISD selects acting principal at Legacy High

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD has selected an acting principal to replace the Tyler Legacy principal who resigned last week.

District spokeswoman Jennifer Hines said Gary Brown, the executive director of college and career, is the acting principal until an interim or permanent replacement is named.

Dr. Dan Crawford resigned last week after police were called to his home on Pinnacle Circle on June 2.

Police encountered both Dr. Crawford and his wife at the residence. According to the incident report, the call to assist paramedics then resulted in an investigation into possession of a controlled substance, found inside the home.

Police officers on the scene recorded finding half a gram of a white powdery substance at the home that was being possessed or concealed.

No arrests have been made at this time. LouAnn Campbell, a spokesperson for the City of Tyler, added that the investigation is still active and that the city will refuse to answer any questions about the active investigation.

Dr. Crawford started as principal at Tyler Legacy High School (then Robert E. Lee High School) in 2016.

