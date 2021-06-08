Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tuesday’s Weather: Few scattered showers and thundershowers possible this morning then partly cloudy this afternoon

By Andrew Tate
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Dry to start the early morning, but like yesterday storms to our west will be working their way towards East Texas through the morning hours. Some of the storms could hold together long enough that parts of East Texas could see scattered thundershowers today. I’ve got a max. 30% chance for the possibility of iso./scattered showers and thundershowers, but by late this afternoon those chances are down to a zero. Highs this afternoon will peak in the low 90s, with “feels like” temps in the upper 90s. Yuck! We stay rain free in East Texas for the next several days. Rain back in the forecast by next Sunday and Monday. Highs for the rest of the week in the low 90s and upper 80s. Morning lows int he 70s.

