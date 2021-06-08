Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Andrew Tate
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Showers and thunderstorms continue to make their way out of East Texas this afternoon. After several severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in ETX, there are no active warnings at the time of this update at 12:37pm. This afternoon temperatures will warm up into the low 90s across much of East Texas. Tonight we’re dry and we’ll stay dry for the next several days heading into the weekend. Highs this week will be in the low 90s with “feels like” temps in the upper 90s, low 100s.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday and Monday night. (Source: KLTV Staff)
First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday/Monday night
The Athens ISD bus driver charged in a fatal school bus wreck was back in court Thursday...
State seeking to alter indictment of man accused in fatal Athens school bus crash
Winning lottery ticket sold in Longview.
$5 million winning lotto ticket purchased in Longview, prize not yet claimed
Denise Hernandez, 54
Former Smith County elections official faces previous allegations of bullying employees
RV damaged by tree at Lake Hawkins RV Park
Weather causes tree, camper damage to Lake Hawkins RV park

Latest News

Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 6-8-21
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: Few scattered showers and thundershowers possible this morning then partly cloudy this afternoon
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 6-8-21
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 6-8-21
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips