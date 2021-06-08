Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Treat of the Day: UT students and alumni bike across the country to support cancer research

By Grace Leis
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Current and former students from the University of Texas hit the road early Tuesday morning to continue their travel for Texas 4000.

The group of 19 will bike ride all summer long to raise money for cancer research and promote awareness. 85 people are spending the summer cycling more than 4,000 miles across the country.

The group’s next stop is Houston, then will eventually head up to the Midwest and the East Coast before coming back to Austin.

The local Brazos Valley Texas Exes Chapter hosted the team last night with a meal and in area homes before they set out this morning.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado
NWS confirms tornado in Tyler
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday and Monday night. (Source: KLTV Staff)
First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday/Monday night
Winning lottery ticket sold in Longview.
$5 million winning lotto ticket purchased in Longview, prize not yet claimed
The Athens ISD bus driver charged in a fatal school bus wreck was back in court Thursday...
State seeking to alter indictment of man accused in fatal Athens school bus crash
Denise Hernandez, 54
Former Smith County elections official faces previous allegations of bullying employees