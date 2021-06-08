Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tornado forces Tyler soccer camp to take shelter in restroom

Gracie Beezley was at Lindsey Park for soccer when she was advised to take shelter.
Gracie Beezley was at Lindsey Park for soccer when she was advised to take shelter.
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This morning when everyone was told to get indoors and take shelter, around 25 children were outdoors at Lindsey Park for soccer camp.

“I was like, am I going to survive a tornado? It’s scary,” said Gracie Beezley, a soccer player who was on the field. “I was playing soccer and all of a sudden it started raining and we had to go underneath the pavilion.”

Beezley said the storm escalated and the coaches advised everyone to take shelter, which they did in the men’s restroom.

According to the city, the kids were in shelter for about 15 minutes before it was safe to exit.

“I didn’t know if I was going to see them again or not,” Brooke Jackson said as she described taking cover without her family.

The camp was cancelled for the rest of the day.

