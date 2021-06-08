Texas woman shoots nail salon owner over price of manicure-pedicure, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators charged Joana Vara, 21, with aggravated assault in connection to the shooting of a nail salon owner over Memorial Day weekend, said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

On Saturday May 29, deputies were alerted to a shots fired call by witnesses at a business located at 21945 Katy Freeway in far west Harris County.

Deputies arrived at Katy Nails, and found the store owner, a 42-year-old Asian man, had been shot.

Investigators learned the alleged shooter and her sister allegedly got into an argument with the man because they were upset over the price of the manicure and pedicure they had just received at the salon.

During the argument, the owner attempted to push Vara out of the store, but Vara allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot the man.

Vara and her sister allegedly fled the scene, but investigators were able to identify them because Vara left her phone behind at the salon.

The victim was transported to Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center via life-flight in critical, but stable condition.

Vara’s sister was charged with evading arrest, but not in connection to the shooting.

