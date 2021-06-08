Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Texas A&M 4x400m relay teams look to repeat as national champions

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE, Oregon (KBTX) - The NCAA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships begin Wednesday in Eugene, Oregon. The Aggies have 24 total entries in the meet with plenty of opportunities at some individual national titles.

This will be the first NCAA Outdoor Nationals since 2019. Both the A&M men’s and women’s 4x400m relay teams are the defending national champs. The women’s relay is the number 1 seed heading into this meet. The Aggie men are ranked number 6. Both Maroon and White squads are aiming to repeat as champions this week.

”We definitely do have a target on our back because we are the reigning champions from 2019, which was basically considered last year since no one really talks about 2020,” said Tierra Robinson-Jones, who’s the starting leg on the A&M women’s 4x400m. “But it motivates us and it pumps us up and we’re always ready for whoever lines up against us,” Robinson-Jones added.

A member of the A&M men’s 4x400m, Devin Dixon, loves the possibility of both men’s and women’s relay teams defending their national titles. “It would be really good,” Dixon said. “It would be really special. I honestly have no doubt in my mind that if we all give it our 110% we’ll definitely be in the mix. As a matter of fact, we’ll definitely win. I can provide my 43 split. Bryce 43. Mo 45 and Omajuwa 45. That’d be a really solid race right there, so I’m calling it out into existence,” Dixon added.

The men’s 4x400m along with all the other men’s semifinal races will be Wednesday in Eugene. The women’s semifinals are on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado
NWS confirms tornado in Tyler
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday and Monday night. (Source: KLTV Staff)
First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday/Monday night
Winning lottery ticket sold in Longview.
$5 million winning lotto ticket purchased in Longview, prize not yet claimed
The Athens ISD bus driver charged in a fatal school bus wreck was back in court Thursday...
State seeking to alter indictment of man accused in fatal Athens school bus crash
Denise Hernandez, 54
Former Smith County elections official faces previous allegations of bullying employees

Latest News

The town of Diboll honored its high school softball team today.
WebXtra: Diboll softball honored by community, fans
The town of Diboll honored its high school softball team today.
WebXtra: Diboll softball honored
SFA basketball
SFA basketball set for December matchup with national power Kansas
Trio of East Texas Teams
Trio of East Texas teams playing in baseball semifinals on Wednesday
TJC soccer
TJC women’s soccer claims 2020-21 NJCAA National Championship with 2-0 shutout