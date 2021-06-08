Teen charged with murder in shooting at Odessa apartment complex

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: An arrest has been made in connection with Sunday’s shooting at the Sedona Ranch Apartments.

According to the Odessa Police Department, a 16-year-old male has been charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

Odessa police say that officers responded to the apartment complex at 8:09 p.m. for a report of shots being fired. When police arrived, they found a man, identified as 22-year-old Joshua Holbert, who had been shot and killed.

Some residents ran for cover. Others rushed to the scene. None could believe what was happening.

“We look at the bottom of the staircase, and there’s a man with wounds in his chest and his back, and he was bleeding from his back,” said resident Quinn Tinley. “So, I run to my truck to get a first aid kit. There was a lady putting a towel on his chest to try to stop the bleeding.”

An investigation led police to learn that a 16-year-old male had shot Holbert several times before running away. He was found and arrested on Monday morning.

Eric Cassar witnessed the whole thing. He was delivering a pizza when police swarmed the complex, preventing him from leaving. He quickly ran for cover.

“I’m not going to lie. I was a little scared,” Cassar said. “Because this is the first shooting I’ve experienced other than the one we had a year or so ago.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Odessa Police Department at 432-335-5745 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

A heavy police presence was reported at the Sedona Ranch Apartments late Sunday night as officers searched for a suspect.

Witnesses tell CBS7 that at least one person was shot at the apartment complex and that their injuries were serious.

A neighbor heard gunshots and called police before rushing out and trying to help the victim.

The Odessa Police Department says that it will be releasing information on the shooting sometime today. No details have been shared on the victim or the suspect in the shooting.

