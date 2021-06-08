SFA basketball set for December matchup with national power Kansas

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (SFA Athletics) - As part of its 2021-22 slate, the SFA men’s basketball team unveiled a premier non-conference game for the upcoming season in the form of an end-of-year tilt at the University of Kansas on December 18. The two teams were previously scheduled to meet in Lawrence last season, but the game was canceled due to logistical issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trip to Allen Fieldhouse will represent the first ever matchup between the Lumberjacks and the Jayhawks. The 16,300 seat arena has become one of the toughest road arenas in all of college hoops, as the Jayhawks have dropped only 15 games there in the past 18 seasons. A time and television network for SFA’s first matchup against KU has yet to be announced.Kansas finished the 2020-21 season with a 21-9 record and a NCAA tournament berth as a four seed, while the Lumberjacks posted a 16-5 record in a season shortened by a predetermined postseason ban.

Led by Bill Self, the Jayhawks have won one national championship, 15 Big 12 championships and amassed over 500 victories. Keller served on Self’s coaching staff at Kansas from 2008-11.

