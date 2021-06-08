Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

SFA basketball set for December matchup with national power Kansas

Gavin Kensmil (Evan Luecke/ SFA Athletics)
Gavin Kensmil (Evan Luecke/ SFA Athletics)(SFA Athletics)
By SFA Athletics
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (SFA Athletics) - As part of its 2021-22 slate, the SFA men’s basketball team unveiled a premier non-conference game for the upcoming season in the form of an end-of-year tilt at the University of Kansas on December 18. The two teams were previously scheduled to meet in Lawrence last season, but the game was canceled due to logistical issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trip to Allen Fieldhouse will represent the first ever matchup between the Lumberjacks and the Jayhawks.  The 16,300 seat arena has become one of the toughest road arenas in all of college hoops, as the Jayhawks have dropped only 15 games there in the past 18 seasons. A time and television network for SFA’s first matchup against KU has yet to be announced.Kansas finished the 2020-21 season with a 21-9 record and a NCAA tournament berth as a four seed, while the Lumberjacks posted a 16-5 record in a season shortened by a predetermined postseason ban.

Led by Bill Self, the Jayhawks have won one national championship, 15 Big 12 championships and amassed over 500 victories. Keller served on Self’s coaching staff at Kansas from 2008-11.

For complete coverage of SFA men’s basketball throughout the summer and for all news on single-game tickets, season tickets, the complete 2021-22 schedule and more, follow the ‘Jacks on Facebook (SFA Men’s Basketball), Twitter (@SFA_MBB) and Instagram (@SFA_Athletics). Additionally, visit SFAJacks.com - the official website of SFA athletics, or SFAtickets.com to purchase tickets for the upcoming season.

Most Read

Tornado
NWS confirms tornado in Tyler
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday and Monday night. (Source: KLTV Staff)
First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday/Monday night
Winning lottery ticket sold in Longview.
$5 million winning lotto ticket purchased in Longview, prize not yet claimed
The Athens ISD bus driver charged in a fatal school bus wreck was back in court Thursday...
State seeking to alter indictment of man accused in fatal Athens school bus crash
Denise Hernandez, 54
Former Smith County elections official faces previous allegations of bullying employees

Latest News

The Rusk High School baseball team will finally make it to the 4A state semifinal playoff game.
WebXtra: Rusk Eagles on the road to the 4A state tournament
UIL Baseball
UIL Baseball State Tournament brackets set
SFA Mark Kellogg
SFA’s Mark Kellogg named Coach of the year by TABC
Rusk Baseball
UIL Baseball State Tournament brackets set