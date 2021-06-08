Pfizer launches vaccine trial for children 11 and younger

(CNN) – Pfizer is opening its COVID-19 vaccine trials to include children 11 years old and younger.

The company plans to enroll up to 4,500 kids in the United States, Finland, Poland, and Spain.

The testing will include children as young as 6 months old.

Participants will get two shots of smaller doses.

Right now, Pfizer is authorized in the United States for children 12 and older.

Today begins the Phase 2/3 part of our continuous study of the Pfizer - @BioNTech #COVID19 vaccine in healthy children. This is the next step allowing us to gather data to understand the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine in this group aged 5–11 years. — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) June 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine will likely be available for children as young as 5 years old in the early fall.

The company is also testing its shots in children as young as 6 months old.

