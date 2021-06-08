Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Pfizer launches vaccine trial for children 11 and younger

The doses are lower than for those 12 and older
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pfizer is opening its COVID-19 vaccine trials to include children 11 years old and younger.

The company plans to enroll up to 4,500 kids in the United States, Finland, Poland, and Spain.

The testing will include children as young as 6 months old.

Participants will get two shots of smaller doses.

Right now, Pfizer is authorized in the United States for children 12 and older.

Meanwhile, Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine will likely be available for children as young as 5 years old in the early fall.

The company is also testing its shots in children as young as 6 months old.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday and Monday night. (Source: KLTV Staff)
First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday/Monday night
The Athens ISD bus driver charged in a fatal school bus wreck was back in court Thursday...
State seeking to alter indictment of man accused in fatal Athens school bus crash
Winning lottery ticket sold in Longview.
$5 million winning lotto ticket purchased in Longview, prize not yet claimed
Denise Hernandez, 54
Former Smith County elections official faces previous allegations of bullying employees
RV damaged by tree at Lake Hawkins RV Park
Weather causes tree, camper damage to Lake Hawkins RV park

Latest News

He approached the girls, screaming obscenities, and then turned and punched Romina with a...
Girl, 9, punched by man while walking home from school
French President Emmanuel Macron walks during a visit in Martel, southern France, Thursday,...
French leader Macron slapped in face on visit to small town
Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021.
Pipeline CEO: Ransom payment among my ‘toughest decisions’
A dog lost in the Arctic was rescued after an eagle-eyed crew of sailors spotted it in the vast...
Sailors rescue dog lost in Arctic ice fields
Police arrested a man in connection to the May 26 attack.
9-year-old punched by man: Mother speaks after arrest