Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Rain has ended for the evening. However, another complex of thunderstorms is developing well out to the west again tonight, so there’s still a chance for a few more thunderstorms late tonight into early tomorrow morning for a few parts of East Texas. After that, this rainy weather pattern finally comes to an end. Expect some clearing skies by tomorrow afternoon with breezy south winds. Partly cloudy skies take us through the weekend. With more sunshine and no rain, temperatures will warm quickly into the lower 90s each afternoon, but that will help to dry things out a bit. A weak cold front could move into East Texas late into the weekend and bring a slight chance for rain back to the forecast with a very small cool down into early next week.

