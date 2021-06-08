Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Outage affecting vast swaths of the internet

FILE - This Jan. 17, 2001 file photo shows people entering CNN Center, the headquarters for...
FILE - This Jan. 17, 2001 file photo shows people entering CNN Center, the headquarters for CNN, in downtown Atlanta. Numerous websites were unavailable on Tuesday June 8, 2021, after an apparent widespread outage at cloud service company Fastly. Dozens of high-traffic websites including the New York Times, CNN, Twitch and the U.K. government's home page, could not be reached.(AP Photo/Ric Feld, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LONDON (AP) — Numerous websites were unavailable Tuesday after an apparent widespread outage at the cloud service company Fastly.

Dozens of high-traffic websites including the New York Times, CNN, Twitch and the U.K. government’s home page, could not be reached.

San Francisco-based Fastly acknowledged a problem just before 1000 GMT. It said in repeated updates on its website that it was “continuing to investigate the issue.”

Fastly reported later in the morning, “The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented.”

Visitors trying to access CNN.com got a message that said: “Fastly error: unknown domain: cnn.com.”

Down Detector, which tracks internet outages, said: “Reports indicate there may be a widespread outage at Fastly, which may be impacting your service.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

