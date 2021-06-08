Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
NCAA announces times for Stanford vs. Texas Tech Super Regional

The NCAA has announced times for the Lubbock Super Regional, which takes place June 11-13.
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The schedule for this weekend’s Super Regional games between Stanford and Texas Tech has been released by the NCAA.

The schedule:

  • 2 p.m. Friday on ESPNU
  • 2 p.m. Saturday on ESPNU
  • 2 p.m. Sunday, ESPN 2 or ESPNU, if necessary

Those times were posted on NCAA baseball’s Twitter Tuesday morning. All games will take place at Dan Law Field in Rip Griffin Park in Lubbock.

Stanford eliminated U.C. Irvine Monday night, 11-8, to advance to the super regional. This is the fifth time the Cardinal will make an appearance.

Tech eliminated the three teams it went up against this weekend in Lubbock to advance. That was the fifth consecutive time Tech hosted the regionals.

