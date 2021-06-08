Jasper County man pleads guilty to stealing $53K in checks, credit cards from mailboxes

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRE) - A Kirbyville man who is accused of stealing checks, credit and debit cards from mailboxes in Newton County has pleaded guilty in federal court.

William Cody Shaver, 37, was arrested after Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles said they started receiving calls in September 2020 about stolen mail in the Bleakwood, Call, Bon Wier and Trout Creek communities. The indictment handed down this week alleges Shaver had in his possession 204 pieces of mail which had been “stolen, taken, embezzled, and abstracted.” The mail is said to have contained 15 or more debit cards, credit cards, account numbers, and personal identification numbers.

In a May 28 hearing, Shaver pleaded guilty to charges of possession of stolen mail and possession of 15 or more unauthorized access devices. A sentencing date has not been set.

Sheriff Rowles said in September they had received a tip and obtained a search warrant for Shaver’s home where they found the missing mail along with drugs. Rowles said 35 people had mail stolen and that Shaver had cashed one check and used one credit card. He said Shaver had outstanding warrants in Jasper County and was arrested at that time.

