Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Jasper County man pleads guilty to stealing $53K in checks, credit cards from mailboxes

William Cody Shaver is facing charges for mail fraud.
William Cody Shaver is facing charges for mail fraud.(Newton County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRE) - A Kirbyville man who is accused of stealing checks, credit and debit cards from mailboxes in Newton County has pleaded guilty in federal court.

William Cody Shaver, 37, was arrested after Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles said they started receiving calls in September 2020 about stolen mail in the Bleakwood, Call, Bon Wier and Trout Creek communities. The indictment handed down this week alleges Shaver had in his possession 204 pieces of mail which had been “stolen, taken, embezzled, and abstracted.” The mail is said to have contained 15 or more debit cards, credit cards, account numbers, and personal identification numbers.

In a May 28 hearing, Shaver pleaded guilty to charges of possession of stolen mail and possession of 15 or more unauthorized access devices. A sentencing date has not been set.

Sheriff Rowles said in September they had received a tip and obtained a search warrant for Shaver’s home where they found the missing mail along with drugs. Rowles said 35 people had mail stolen and that Shaver had cashed one check and used one credit card. He said Shaver had outstanding warrants in Jasper County and was arrested at that time.

Previous story: Newton County man indicted by federal grand jury for mail fraud

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado
NWS confirms tornado in Tyler
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday and Monday night. (Source: KLTV Staff)
First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday/Monday night
Winning lottery ticket sold in Longview.
$5 million winning lotto ticket purchased in Longview, prize not yet claimed
The Athens ISD bus driver charged in a fatal school bus wreck was back in court Thursday...
State seeking to alter indictment of man accused in fatal Athens school bus crash
Denise Hernandez, 54
Former Smith County elections official faces previous allegations of bullying employees

Latest News

One East Texas business is on its sixth year of helping show respect for Old Glory during Flag...
WEBXTRA: East Texas business starting annual flag exchange as part of Flag Week
WEBXTRA: Flag exchange
Blueberry Festival bluegrass concert comes to Nacogdoches Friday
Mary Taylor
Assistant principal at Judson Steam Academy recognized with Leadership in Diversity Award