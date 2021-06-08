Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
French leader Macron is slapped during visit to small town

French President Emmanuel Macron walks during a visit in Martel, southern France, Thursday,...
French President Emmanuel Macron walks during a visit in Martel, southern France, Thursday, June 3, 2021.(Lionel Bonaventure, Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has been slapped in the face by a man during a visit to a small town in southeast France.

Macron’s office on Tuesday confirmed a video that is widely circulating online.

The French president can be seen greeting the public waiting for him behind barriers in the town of Tain-l’Hermitage after he visited a high school that is training students to work in hotels and restaurants.

The video shows a man slapping Macron in the face and his bodyguards pushing the man away as the French leader quickly leaves the scene.

French news broadcaster BFM TV said two people have been detained by police.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

