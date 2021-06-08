Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Rain has come to an end across East Texas and now skies are trying to clear just a bit.  Expect partly cloudy skies through the rest of the day and overnight tonight.  Temperatures will stay warm and humid tonight with overnight lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.  Expect a little more sunshine tomorrow with partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 90 degrees by afternoon.  The weather pattern still looks to shift to a much drier pattern through the rest of the week.  That means temperatures will be warming up.  Afternoon highs will be in the lower 90s into the weekend with heat index values making it feel more like the upper 90s.  A weak cold front arrives Sunday and could stall over East Texas.  This brings back chances for rain Sunday into early next week.  However, rainfall amounts look to stay light with just a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

