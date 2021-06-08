Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Deadline looms for $7.75 million Lotto Texas winner to claim jackpot

By Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – The winner of a $7.75 million Lotto Texas jackpot has until 5 p.m. Thursday to claim the prize.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six numbers in the Jan. 9 drawing (3-11-23-35-41-54).

The ticket was purchased at a Fuel Zone at 6301 FM 1960 W. in Humble, but the purchaser has yet to come forward.

“We encourage our Lotto Texas players to take another look at their tickets, check the numbers again and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket and contact us to request an appointment to claim your prize,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

Anybody who thinks they have a winning ticket should call 1-800-375-6886 to complete an initial inquiry.

Unclaimed prizes revert to state programs authorized by the Texas Legislature.

Deadlines may be extended for certain eligible military personnel.

