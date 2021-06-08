Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Criminal Complaint: DPS trooper finds nearly $700,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Carson County

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two men are facing federal drug charges after a DPS trooper found nearly $700,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Carson County, according to a criminal complaint.

On June 5, at approximately 3:35 p.m., a DPS trooper conducted a traffic stop on I-40.

The trooper identified the driver as Louis Cobos and the passenger as John Szary with a woman and an infant sitting in the back of the SUV.

After consent to search the vehicle, the trooper contacted a K-9 unit to search the vehicle.

According to the documents, law enforcement found substances of methamphetamine and cocaine in the SUV.

The drugs are worth a total of about $700,000 on the street, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Szary later told the trooper that there was a firearm between the drivers seat and center console.

According to the complaint, Louis Cobos and John Szary admitted in an interview that they were to be paid $5,000 to deliver the drugs.

Cobos admitted that the firearm was his, knowingly that he was a felon.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

