Blueberry Festival bluegrass concert comes to Nacogdoches Friday

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Band members and organizers of the Blueberry Bluegrass Concert in the Park joined East Texas Now to speak about performing at the festival.

Hickory Hill, The Purple Hulls, and The Farm Hands shared their excitement about performing at the festival which is returning after a year off due to the pandemic.

The free family-friendly concert will begin at 6 p.m. downtown Nacogdoches Friday, June 11. Visitors are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair.

Parking with free shuttle service to the concert venue will be available at First Baptist Church, 411 North St. Parking at the venue will be at the Nacogdoches City Garage location at 114 W. Cox St.

For more information about the concert visit tbf.nacogdoches.org.

