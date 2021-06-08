Autopsy reveals boy found dead in Jasper hotel room died of ‘homicidal violence’

HOUSTON, Texas - According to a report by KTRK in Houston, an autopsy has revealed the identity and cause of death of a 5-year-old boy found dead inside of a Jasper hotel room.

Samuel Olson died by homicidal violence, officials determined, with the cause of death cited as blunt head trauma.

KTRK also reports that Theresa Balboa, currently charged with tampering with evidence as related to this case, appeared in court for the first time in Harris County on Monday. A judge increased her bond to $100,000 for the assault case. Her existing bond for a charge of tampering with evidence, in particular a human corpse, in connection with Samuel’s death remains at $500,000, bringing her total bond to $600,000.

Prosecutors requested a higher bond saying Balboa was a flight risk. Prior to the investigation into Samuel’s death, Balboa was out on bond for assault with intent - impeding breath for a November 2020 case, where the complainant was Samuel’s father, Dalton.

Balboa had been dating Dalton when his son disappeared. She was transported back to Houston from the Jasper County Jail on Friday.

