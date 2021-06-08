Athens woman dies after driving off road, striking tree

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports a woman died after driving off the road and hitting a tree on Saturday.

Troopers were called at approximately 9:54 p.m to the one-vehicle crash on SH 294 approximately 8.4 miles east of Slocum in Anderson County.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 2015 GMC Sierra pickup was traveling east on SH 294 and the driver drove of the roadway into the south ditch where it struck a tree.

The driver 40-year-old, Krista Trussell, of Athens was declared deceased at the scene.

