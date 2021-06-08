Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Athens woman dies after driving off road, striking tree

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports a woman died after driving off the road and hitting a tree on Saturday.

Troopers were called at approximately 9:54 p.m to the one-vehicle crash on SH 294 approximately 8.4 miles east of Slocum in Anderson County.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 2015 GMC Sierra pickup was traveling east on SH 294 and the driver drove of the roadway into the south ditch where it struck a tree.

The driver 40-year-old, Krista Trussell, of Athens was declared deceased at the scene.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday and Monday night. (Source: KLTV Staff)
First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday/Monday night
The Athens ISD bus driver charged in a fatal school bus wreck was back in court Thursday...
State seeking to alter indictment of man accused in fatal Athens school bus crash
Winning lottery ticket sold in Longview.
$5 million winning lotto ticket purchased in Longview, prize not yet claimed
Denise Hernandez, 54
Former Smith County elections official faces previous allegations of bullying employees
RV damaged by tree at Lake Hawkins RV Park
Weather causes tree, camper damage to Lake Hawkins RV park

Latest News

Soccer campers rushed to safety by Parks Department staff at Lindsey Park during Tuesday morning
WebXTRA: Soccer campers rushed to safety during tornado Tuesday morning
WebXTRA: Soccer campers rushed to safety during tornado Tuesday morning
WebXTRA: Soccer campers rushed to safety during tornado Tuesday morning
David Brown (Source: Tyler County Sheriff's Office)
Tyler County Sheriff: Man threatened to kill everyone at home, tried to run woman over
Soccer campers rushed to safety by Parks Department staff at Lindsey Park during Tuesday morning