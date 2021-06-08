Assistant principal at Judson Steam Academy recognized with Leadership in Diversity Award

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Association of Secondary School Principals has awarded Mary Taylor, Assistant Principal of Curriculum and Instruction at Judson Steam Academy, the first recipient of their Leadership in Diversity Award. The award is to recognize secondary school principals who are promoting diversity through education, strengthening relationships and communication. Students learn about global beliefs in education.

“It’s all about inquiry and global exploration which lends itself to embracing other cultures and diversity. All of our sixth-graders take this class. They are exposed to various cultures around the world. They look at cultures, beliefs, and religion.” Taylor said.

She credits the staff at Judson for the teamwork and hard work that they put in. A virtual awards ceremony will be held from Austin later this month on June 15th.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.