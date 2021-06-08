Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Assistant principal at Judson Steam Academy recognized with Leadership in Diversity Award

Mary Taylor
Mary Taylor((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Association of Secondary School Principals has awarded Mary Taylor, Assistant Principal of Curriculum and Instruction at Judson Steam Academy, the first recipient of their Leadership in Diversity Award. The award is to recognize secondary school principals who are promoting diversity through education, strengthening relationships and communication. Students learn about global beliefs in education.

“It’s all about inquiry and global exploration which lends itself to embracing other cultures and diversity. All of our sixth-graders take this class. They are exposed to various cultures around the world. They look at cultures, beliefs, and religion.” Taylor said.

She credits the staff at Judson for the teamwork and hard work that they put in. A virtual awards ceremony will be held from Austin later this month on June 15th.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado
NWS confirms tornado in Tyler
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday and Monday night. (Source: KLTV Staff)
First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday/Monday night
Winning lottery ticket sold in Longview.
$5 million winning lotto ticket purchased in Longview, prize not yet claimed
The Athens ISD bus driver charged in a fatal school bus wreck was back in court Thursday...
State seeking to alter indictment of man accused in fatal Athens school bus crash
Denise Hernandez, 54
Former Smith County elections official faces previous allegations of bullying employees

Latest News

Blueberry Festival bluegrass concert comes to Nacogdoches Friday
A deputy throws a rope line to a "victim" during boat patrol training.
NWTC host first boat patrol officer training
The Rusk High School baseball team will finally make it to the 4A state semifinal playoff game.
WebXtra: Rusk Eagles on the road to the 4A state tournament
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F