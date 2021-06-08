Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Airlines ready to go on hiring binge

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) – Airlines apparently need some help in the friendly skies.

Southwest, American, United and Delta say they are currently hiring or plan to do so before the end of the year.

This comes after they were forced to cut staff during the pandemic.

The nation’s 11 publicly traded airlines reported they reduced jobs by 18% last year.

While overall air traffic is still on the rise – leisure traffic is already approaching pre-COVID levels – business travel is still a fraction of what it was.

The same goes for international travel.

The airlines haven’t said how many workers they plan to hire back.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

