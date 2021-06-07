Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Weather brings tree, camper damage to Lake Hawkins RV park

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - Wood County authorities say the Hawkins area is experiencing multiple weather-related incidents.

According to Wood County Emergency Management Coordinator Tully Davidson, trees have fallen at the Lake Hawkins RV Park, damaging one camper as well as power lines. Davidson also said crews responded to a house being struck by lightning on County Road 2290. No fire was reported at the house, only that the electrical system had been damaged.

It is currently unknown if anyone was injured in the camper incident.

Rusk County

The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reports that several trees have fallen on roadways across the county, most notably across US Highway 259 at the entry of the Sports Complex. Police are working traffic control as crews work to remove the tree. Motorists are asked to take caution as they drive.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man in custody after standoff incident with police in Lone Star
Michael Hunt (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrest Waskom man in connection with assault victim’s death
Dr. Dan Crawford (Source: Tyler ISD)
Tyler Legacy principal resigns in wake of police investigation
Source: KLTV Staff
TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound I-20 traffic backed up for miles in Van Zandt County
Tyler Police investigating a string of Saturday morning robberies. Location University Blvd at...
Tyler Police investigating string of Saturday morning robberies

Latest News

Winning lottery ticket sold in Longview.
$5 million winning lotto ticket purchased in Longview, prize not yet claimed
Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn speak to ETN host Jeremy Butler. (Source: KLTV Staff)
ETN: Real-life ‘Gone Girl’ couple talks about their ordeal, upcoming book
The Ft. Worth skyline at night
Fort Worth elects 37-year-old Republican woman as mayor
Eight people were shot in New Orleans East early Sunday morning. At least one woman is listed...
At least 11 people shot Sunday in New Orleans in 3 separate shootings