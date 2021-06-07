Weather brings tree, camper damage to Lake Hawkins RV park

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - Wood County authorities say the Hawkins area is experiencing multiple weather-related incidents.

According to Wood County Emergency Management Coordinator Tully Davidson, trees have fallen at the Lake Hawkins RV Park, damaging one camper as well as power lines. Davidson also said crews responded to a house being struck by lightning on County Road 2290. No fire was reported at the house, only that the electrical system had been damaged.

It is currently unknown if anyone was injured in the camper incident.

Rusk County

The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reports that several trees have fallen on roadways across the county, most notably across US Highway 259 at the entry of the Sports Complex. Police are working traffic control as crews work to remove the tree. Motorists are asked to take caution as they drive.

