Tyler ‘Hell House’ catches fire following lightning strike
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A building used for Tyler Metro Church’s “Hell House” event caught on fire when lighting hit the structure Monday afternoon.
The fire happened at the building on a property off County Road 2228 just south of Tyler.
Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said the fire was mostly contained to a room near the attic. Firefighters from the Whitehouse Fire Department responded to the scene.
