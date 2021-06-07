Tyler ‘Hell House’ catches fire following lightning strike

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A building used for Tyler Metro Church’s “Hell House” event caught on fire when lighting hit the structure Monday afternoon.

Tyler Metro Church's "Hell House" caught fire following a lightning strike Monday afternoon. (KLTV)

The fire happened at the building on a property off County Road 2228 just south of Tyler.

Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said the fire was mostly contained to a room near the attic. Firefighters from the Whitehouse Fire Department responded to the scene.

