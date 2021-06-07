Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Traffic stops leads to a motel bust of 14 undocumented individuals

After searching the vehicle, agents found two Motel 6 card keys for separate rooms
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Law enforcement found over a dozen undocumented immigrants at a motel After a traffic stop.

Border Patrol Agents and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to reports about a pickup truck traveling west on Highway 255 towards Interstate 35.

DPS located the vehicle traveling south on I-35 towards Laredo and performed a vehicle stop.

The driver was arrested for transporting four undocumented individuals.

Agents arrived on scene and took custody of the subjects.

After searching the vehicle, agents found two Motel 6 card keys for separate rooms.

DPS and agents performed a welfare check at the motel.. And discovered 14 undocumented individuals inside the rooms.

