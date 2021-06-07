Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Thomas Walkup leads Zalgiris to 11th consecutive LKL Championship

Thomas Walkup named the 2021 LKL Finals MVP (BC Zalgiris)
Thomas Walkup named the 2021 LKL Finals MVP (BC Zalgiris)(BC Zalgiris)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Former SFA Lumberjack Thomas Walkup was instrumental in BC Zalgiris’s LKL Championship with a 84-73 win over Rytas Vilnius, Monday night in Lithuania.

Walkup finished the series-clinching win with 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. He would go on to be named the Finals MVP.

Last week, Walkup picked up his second Defensive Player of the year honor for the LKL.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday and Monday night. (Source: KLTV Staff)
First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday/Monday night
One man in custody after standoff incident with police in Lone Star
Michael Hunt (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrest Waskom man in connection with assault victim’s death
Dr. Dan Crawford (Source: Tyler ISD)
Tyler Legacy principal resigns in wake of police investigation
Source: KLTV Staff
TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound I-20 traffic backed up for miles in Van Zandt County

Latest News

SFA Women's Ladyjack Basketball Coach
SFA’s Mark Kellogg named Coach of the year by TABC
2 SFA pole vaulters prep for nationals, Olympic trials
2 SFA pole vaulters prep for nationals, Olympic trials
2 SFA pole vaulters prep for nationals, Olympic trials
2 SFA pole vaulters prep for nationals, Olympic trials
Today's game was delayed six hours due to rain.
Rains wins state 3A softball title, while Diboll’s Fuentes sets state record