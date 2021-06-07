Thomas Walkup leads Zalgiris to 11th consecutive LKL Championship

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Former SFA Lumberjack Thomas Walkup was instrumental in BC Zalgiris’s LKL Championship with a 84-73 win over Rytas Vilnius, Monday night in Lithuania.

Walkup finished the series-clinching win with 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. He would go on to be named the Finals MVP.

Last week, Walkup picked up his second Defensive Player of the year honor for the LKL.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.