State seeking to alter indictment of man accused in fatal Athens school bus crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Attorneys for the State of Texas want to reconvene a grand jury and alter the language of the indictment against a former Athens ISD bus driver.

This course of action was revealed during a Monday status hearing for John Stevens, who is charged with criminal negligent homicide and injury to a child after a 2019 incident left one child dead and another injured after the bus he was driving was hit by an oncoming train. Monday’s hearing was the first time Stevens had been in court since the Henderson County district attorney was recused due to a “conflict of interest.”

While the state wants to reconvene the grand jury, Judge Scott McKee raised concerns that the process could be “repetitive” and said it would be best to set a date for August and an arraignment date could be set then if a re-indictment is necessary.

