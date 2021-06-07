State creates new job portal

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas unemployment rate was down to 6.7 percent in April, but hundreds of thousands of jobs are still unfilled. If you need employment, the state has a new way to help.

The Texas Workforce Commission recently launched a new job portal to help connect people with jobs available around the state. Right now, there are more than 834,000 jobs on the site.

It’s called mytxcareer.com, and the Texas Workforce Commission said it was created to help people quickly find the jobs and opportunities out there. The workforce commission said there are other websites out there to help people find jobs, including workintexas.com, which the state also runs.

James Bernsen, deputy communications director for the workforce commission, said that site and others have extra resources, like resume building, that people don’t always need.

“Some folks find it kind of slows them down,” Bernsen said. “So what we wanted to do, is have a site that really just cuts to the chase, find those jobs quickly, and see those opportunities that are out there.”

Bernsen said there was some understandable hesitancy in getting back to work, but as more people are vaccinated, more employers are hiring and more people are finding jobs.

“We’ve seen that environment change for the better,” Bernsen said. “I think a lot of folks now are realizing yeah, they can go back to work, and there are opportunities out there, and now’s the time to do it.”

The website is mytxcareer.com, and you can head there now to find jobs. You can filter by location and even job type. The state said new jobs are added all the time.

