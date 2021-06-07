Smith County continues taking steps to prevent against cyber attacks

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hackers continue to attack businesses, schools, governments, and more. Most recently, one of the country’s largest pipelines was hit as well as the world’s largest beef supplier. Smith County government officials are continuing to keep cybersecurity a priority.

“In today’s world, everything is related to the cyber world and one of the most important things that we can do is protect against cyberattacks,” said Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran.

They see cyberattacks impacting all sorts of entities daily and they are doing what they can to protect against that.

“We actually just brought our cybersecurity officer on, this is a brand new position this year,” Moran said. “It’s something that as we roll into this fiscal year we knew was going to be an important thing to add to our base of employees here and it’s something that I think will pay dividends many times over for the citizens here in Smith County,” Moran said.

Smith County Commissioners also renewed a cyber insurance policy that’s been in place for several years, according to Moran.

“This one will just begin rolling effectively almost immediately,” he said. “And we’ll make sure that we’ll continue to be protected in the future, and we’ll continue to look down the line for anything else that we need to do here in Smith County to protect ourselves against cyber attacks.”

Moran said there’s a plethora of confidential information that governmental, financial, and educational institutions hold that must be kept safe.

“We take that very seriously here in Smith County, and we want to be sure we’re doing all that we can to protect that data, protect that information,” Moran said.

The annual premium for the cybersecurity insurance policy is almost $67,000. The approved salary range for a chief information security officer is $85 to $95,000.

