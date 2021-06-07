Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

SFA’s Mark Kellogg named Coach of the year by TABC

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches have named SFA head women’s basketball coach Mark Kellogg as the Division I women’s coach of the year.

Kellogg coached the Ladyjacks to a overall record of 24-3 and14-0 in conference play. The team made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2006. Kellogg was also awarded the Southland Conference Coach of the Year honors earlier this year, as well as Dave Campbell Texas College Coach of the Year accolades.

This is the second honor from the TABC for Kellogg but the first at the Division I level.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday and Monday night. (Source: KLTV Staff)
First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday/Monday night
One man in custody after standoff incident with police in Lone Star
Michael Hunt (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrest Waskom man in connection with assault victim’s death
Dr. Dan Crawford (Source: Tyler ISD)
Tyler Legacy principal resigns in wake of police investigation
Source: KLTV Staff
TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound I-20 traffic backed up for miles in Van Zandt County

Latest News

Thomas Walkup named the 2021 LKL Finals MVP (BC Zalgiris)
Thomas Walkup leads Zalgiris to 11th consecutive LKL Championship
2 SFA pole vaulters prep for nationals, Olympic trials
2 SFA pole vaulters prep for nationals, Olympic trials
2 SFA pole vaulters prep for nationals, Olympic trials
2 SFA pole vaulters prep for nationals, Olympic trials
Today's game was delayed six hours due to rain.
Rains wins state 3A softball title, while Diboll’s Fuentes sets state record