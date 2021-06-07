Seven Points police arrest man in connection with convenience store robbery

SEVEN POINTS, Texas (KLTV) - Seven Points police officers have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at Scotties Exxon early Sunday morning.

According to a press release, the Seven Points Police Dispatch received a phone call at about 4:17 a.m. Sunday from someone at the Scotties Exxon who said they had just been robbed at gunpoint.

“Officers were immediately dispatched and arrived within three minutes of the call,” the press release stated. “There were two employees present at the time of the robbery. There were no injuries sustained and no shots were fire at any time.”

The witnesses at the scene gave police a full description of the suspect, and a still was taken from the video surveillance footage, the press release stated.

Later on Sunday, a citizen identified the suspect.

“The suspect was taken into custody by Seven Points police officers at approximately 4 p.m. on June 6, 2021,” the press release stated. “A vehicle, the gun used, as well as all monies stolen were recovered by officers.”

The case is still under investigation, and the press release stated the Seven Points Police Department will release new information as it becomes available.

