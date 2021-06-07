Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Prosecutor: Woman to face more charges in Texas boy’s death

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — A prosecutor says a woman arrested in connection with the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy whose body authorities say was kept hidden in a storage unit before being discovered in an East Texas motel will likely face additional charges.

Theresa Raye Balboa has been charged with tampering with evidence, a human corpse, in the death of Samuel Olson.

Balboa was the girlfriend of Samuel’s father, Dalton Olson.

During a court hearing on Monday, Andrea Beall, a prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, said authorities planned to file additional charges against Balboa.

Beall said a murder or a capital murder investigation is pending in the case.

Theresa Raye Balboa appeared in court Monday. She has been charged with tampering with...
Theresa Raye Balboa appeared in court Monday. She has been charged with tampering with evidence, a human corpse, in the death of Samuel Olson.(KTRK via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

