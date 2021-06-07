Nine Aggies named to Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Lettermen’s Association’s Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2021 honors nine Aggies because of their individual accomplishments and team success.

This year’s class of legends will be inducted at the 43rd Burgess Banquet, which will be held on Friday, Sept. 17 prior to the New Mexico football game. Tickets for the banquet can be purchased here: Burgess Banquet 2021

Joining the best of the best in the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame are (alphabetically):

· Randy Bullock ’11 (football)

· Selena Collins Patterson ’04 (softball)

· Sydney Colson ’11 (women’s basketball)

· Dante Hall ’99 (football)

· Austin Krajicek ’11 (men’s tennis)

· Christine Marshall ’09 (women’s swimming & diving)

· Gabby Mayo ’11 (women’s track & field)

· Matt Rose ’04 (men’s swimming & diving)

· Antoine Wright ’05 (men’s basketball).

Additionally, this year’s Hall of Honor inductee is Dave Coolidge ’88 (football). Individuals who are ushered into the Hall of Honor are recognized because they have gone above and beyond in contributions and support of the athletic programs at A&M.

Cliff Thomas ’73 (football) is the Lettermen’s Lifetime Achievement Award winner. The prestigious award recognizes lettermen, who have gone on to gain prominence through his or her efforts in industry, commerce, technology, athletics, the professions or other worthy endeavors after graduation.

Randy Bullock ’11 (Football)

The Klein, Texas, native cemented himself as the greatest scorer in A&M history during his time in Aggieland. He holds the school records for points (365), field goals made (63), extra points made (176) and the best field goal percentage over 40 yards (20-30, .667%).

His senior campaign in 2011, was the single greatest scoring season an Aggie has ever enjoyed. Bullock produced a school record for field goals made (29) and total points scored (142). For his dominance on the gridiron, he was named a Consensus All-American and was selected to the All-Big 12 First Team. During award season that year, he also became the first Aggie to win the coveted Lou Groza Award for being the top kicker in the nation.

Off the field, the All-American was heavily involved on campus. He held memberships in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Society of Petroleum Engineers, American Association of Drilling Engineers and the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. The Hall of Famer earned his bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering in 2011.

Bullock was drafted in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL Draft with the 161st overall selection to his hometown Houston Texans. He has played for the Texans, New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers over his nine NFL seasons and currently plays for the Detroit Lions.

Selena Collins Patterson ’04 (Softball)

Patterson was one of the most decorated softball players in A&M history. She lettered for the Aggies from 2000-03, while helping lead her team to the NCAA Regionals on three separate occasions (2000, 2002, 2003).

The catcher earned All-American honors in 2002, as well as being named the Big 12 Player of the Year after hitting .331 and clubbing 16 home runs.

She took home the Texas A&M Player of the Year in both 2000 & 2003. The Phoenix, Ariz., native has her name peppered throughout the program record book, standing tied for seventh in walks (98), eighth in putouts (1,154) and total bases (339), and 10th in home runs (39).

After her time in Aggieland, the Hall of Famer enjoyed a three-year career (2004-06) in the National Pro Fast Pitch League. Patterson went on to be an assistant coach at Sam Houston State (2009-10) and became the head coach at Trinity (2011-13). She is now a health promotion and physical education instructor at Kennesaw State.

Sydney Colson ’11 (WBB)

Colson is a four-year letter winner for the Women’s Basketball program from 2008-11. The Houston native helped lead the Aggies to their first National Championship in 2011 and a Big 12 Tournament Championship in 2010.

The National Champion is tied for being the winningest player in program history, amassing a 115-29 record during her time on the hardwood. She is one of three players to appear in two Elite Eight games in their A&M career.

Colson holds the record at A&M for the most steals in an NCAA Tournament game (six). She has sits fourth all-time in steals (255), fifth in assists (504) and games played (144).

The Hall of Famer was drafted to the New York Liberty with the 16th overall pick in 2011, and currently is a member of the Chicago Sky, having just finished her ninth season in the WNBA.

Dante Hall ’99 (Football)

Hall, a native of Houston, lettered for the Aggie football team from 1996-98. He was one of the best all-purpose players in program history, and helped lead A&M to becoming the 1998 Big 12 Champions. Primarily a running back, the Hall of Famer also returned punts and kickoffs at Kyle Field in spectacular fashion.

He is tied for fourth all-time at A&M with 4,706 all-purpose yards. Hall also had the best seasons for an Aggie in punt return yards (573 – 1996) and most yards per rush (7.3 – 1997). He led his team in rushing in back-to-back seasons (‘97 & ’98), as well as punt return yardage (’96 & ’97). From 1996-98 he led the squad in kickoff returns, averaging 22.5 yards per return in that time.

After his time in Aggieland came to an end, he was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. While in the league he earned the nicknames “The X-Factor” and “The Human Joystick” because of dominance returning punts and kicks. He enjoyed an eight-year career in the league, where he was a two-time Pro Bowl selection (‘02 & ’03) and made the 2000’s NFL All-Decade Team. To this day, Hall is the only player in NFL history to have at least six punt and kickoff returns for touchdowns.

Austin Krajicek ’11 (Men’s Tennis)

The Brandon, Fla., native lettered for the men’s tennis team from 2008-11. Krajicek was the 2011 NCAA Doubles National Champion, which was the first national title in program history.

He was a four-time doubles All-American (2008-11), and a two-time singles All-American (2010 & 2011). Krajicek was the Big 12 Freshman of the Year, and in his junior and senior seasons was touted as the Big 12 Player of the Year (2010 & 2011).

The Hall of Famer helped lead his team to the NCAA Tournament in every year of his career. During the 2010 and 2011 seasons, he boosted the Aggies to back-to-back top-10 finishes for the first time in the program’s history. The Aggie legend is tied for first in school record book in combined singles and doubles wins (150). He is the program leader in doubles victories (79), and is sixth in singles triumphs (71).

Krajicek is entering his eighth year as a member of the ATP Tour. Professionally, he has captured 42 titles, including three ATP Doubles Championships. He made an appearance in the quarterfinals of the 2018 US Open Doubles Tournament, and reached the third round of the 2020 Australian Open.Christine Marshall ’09 (Women’s Swimming & Diving)

Marshall, a native of Newport News, Virginia, finished her career as one of the most decorated swimmers in A&M history. She is tied for fourth all-time in total All-America honors, amassing 19 over her four years in Aggieland. The All-American also helped add 13 Big 12 Championships to the program’s trophy case.

At the 2007 Big 12 Conference Championships, Marshall earned Swimmer of the Meet recognition, while leading the Aggies to their first conference championship. She set school records in the 200 IM and the 200 butterfly, and she contributed to school records in the 200, 400 and 800 free relays and the 400 medley relays. When she left Texas A&M, Marshall ranked in the top 10 in school history in six different events.

In 2008, Marshall became the first Aggie to earn a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team with the 800-meter free relay. She helped Team USA to an American record in the preliminary rounds. Marshall became the first Aggie to medal for Team USA with the 800 free relay winning a bronze medal.

Gabby Mayo ’11 (Women’s Track & Field)

Mayo was a four-year letter winner from 2008-11 for the women’s track & field program. The Hall of Famer came to Aggieland from her hometown of Raleigh, N.C. As an Aggie, she amassed eight All-American honors, and was a seven-time Big 12 Champion.

Mayo helped propel A&M track & field to one of its most dominant stretches in program history. She is a three-time Outdoor National Champion (2009-11), four-time Big 12 Outdoor Champion (2008-11) and three-time Big 12 Indoor Champion (2008-10).

The national champion holds the school’s fastest times in the indoor 60m (7.18), indoor 60m hurdles (8.05), outdoor 4x100 (42.36) and the shuttle hurdle relay (52.20). Her school record in the shuttle hurdle relay remains the current collegiate record. She is also second in the record books for the outdoor 100m hurdles (12.81) and outdoor 4x100m relay (42.49).

Matt Rose ’04 (Men’s Swimming & Diving)

Rose was a four-year letter winner (2001-04) for the Men’s Swimming & Diving program. The Lindsey, Ontario, Canada, native holds the record for most All-America honors (17) in program history. He dominated the Big 12, earning conference championships in the 50 freestyle (2003), 100 freestyle (2002 & 2003) and 100 backstroke (2004), and was a member of the winning 200 freestyle relay (2003). He was named the Big 12 Swimmer of the Meet in 2003.

The Hall of Famer was also named to the Big 12 10th Anniversary Team in 2006. When he left Texas A&M, he owned the school record in the 100 freestyle as well as with the 200, 400 and 800 freestyle relays and the 400 medley relay. He also ranked in the top 10 in school history in the 50 free, 100 backstroke and 200 backstroke.He represented Canada at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, Greece, as well as the 2002 Commonwealth Games and the 2003 Pan American Games. A multi-time Canadian national champion, Rose set the Canadian record in the 50-meter freestyle at the 2003 Pan American Games.

The 2004 recipient of Texas A&M’s Distinguished Lettermen Award, Rose earned his bachelor’s degree in kinesiology in 2004 and went on to receive a master’s degree in physical therapy from the University of Alberta. Rose is currently a physical therapist for the Canadian National Team and a physiotherapist for Broadmead Orthopedic Physiotherapy.

Antoine Wright ’05 (Basketball)

Wright was one of the most prolific sharpshooters in A&M history, ranking fourth in three point field goals made (181), third in threes attempted (482) and eighth in three point field goal percentage (.376). During his playing days in College Station, he was the Big 12 Freshman of the Year (2003), three-time All Big 12 selection (2003-05) and an All-American (2005).

The San Bernardino, Calif., native lettered for the Aggies from 2002-05, earning the role of Team Captain for the 2004-05 season. The All-American was drafted by the New Jersey Nets with the 15th pick in the 2005 NBA Draft. He played six seasons in the NBA, before playing an additional six seasons professionally overseas.

Wright was honored as a 2019 SEC Legend at the 2019 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee.

