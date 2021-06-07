New jobs portal launched for Texans

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Workforce Commission now has a new job placement assistance portal to help connect people to a job that’s right for them.

Geographic Solutions and the Texas Workforce Commission have announce MyTxCareer.com, which is used to give job search assistance to those who lost their jobs during the pandemic.

The website features a dashboard of real-time labor market statistics and provides access to more than 750,000 jobs statewide, while giving employers access to more than 4.7 million active resumés.

Geographic Solutions says the website’s algorithm that is based on key information from each person’s resumé helps them find suitable jobs in their area.

The company has created systems for agencies in 35 states.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.