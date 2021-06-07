Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

New jobs portal launched for Texans

(Miguel Gutierrez Jr., The Texas Tribune)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Workforce Commission now has a new job placement assistance portal to help connect people to a job that’s right for them.

Geographic Solutions and the Texas Workforce Commission have announce MyTxCareer.com, which is used to give job search assistance to those who lost their jobs during the pandemic.

The website features a dashboard of real-time labor market statistics and provides access to more than 750,000 jobs statewide, while giving employers access to more than 4.7 million active resumés.

Geographic Solutions says the website’s algorithm that is based on key information from each person’s resumé helps them find suitable jobs in their area.

The company has created systems for agencies in 35 states.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday and Monday night. (Source: KLTV Staff)
First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday/Monday night
One man in custody after standoff incident with police in Lone Star
Dr. Dan Crawford (Source: Tyler ISD)
Tyler Legacy principal resigns in wake of police investigation
Michael Hunt (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrest Waskom man in connection with assault victim’s death
Source: KLTV Staff
TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound I-20 traffic backed up for miles in Van Zandt County

Latest News

Over 60 researchers spanning a wide variety of disciplines participated in the workshops.
Texas A&M researchers hold workshops to address learning loss caused by the pandemic
Source: KTRE Staff
Civil Air Patrol teens soar, earn aviation wings in Nacogdoches
Nac Treatment Plant
Nacogdoches Treatment Plant
Denise Hernandez, 54
Former Smith County elections official faces previous allegations of bullying employees
Jacksonville tomatoes
Jacksonville proclaimed Tomatoville in celebration of annual Tomato Fest