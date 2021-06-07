Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... A Flash Flood Watch in effect for most of East Texas until this evening or tomorrow morning depending on where you’re located. Showers and thundershowers today will bring heavy rainfall to the region and some isolated storms could be severe. The concern with any storms that become severe would be damaging winds and small hail. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 80s, and with the humidity it will feel warmer.

This afternoon we could see redevelopment of storms over ETX, so keep your umbrella handy. Tomorrow more rain in the forecast, but by the time we get to Wednesday, rain is out of the forecast. It looks like we stay dry heading into the weekend with the next chance to see rain maybe being next Sunday. Also, worth noting that highs this week will be near normal, in the upper 80s/low 90s for much of the week.

