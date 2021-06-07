Lone Star Police: Man claiming to be Moorish citizen arrested after traffic stop turns into standoff

LONE STAR, Texas (KLTV) - A press release from the Lone Star Police Department revealed new details in a standoff incident that occurred after a traffic stop Sunday afternoon.

Freddie Jimmerson was arrested and charged with evading arrest in a vehicle and unlawful restraint. He was taken to the Morris County Jail.

According to a press release on the Lone Star Police Department Facebook page, the chain of events started at about 12:45 p.m. Sunday. A Lone Star PD tried to make a traffic stop on a white Kia four-door passenger car for the offense of operating a motor vehicle without a license plate or registration insignia.

After the Lone Star officer activated the emergency lights on his marked patrol unit, the driver, who was later identified as Jimmerson, kept driving until he got to the 200 block of Avery Lane. The LSPD officer chased Jimmerson until he stopped.

Then the officer explained the reason for the traffic stop. He gave Jimmerson several commands to exit the vehicle. However, Jimmerson claimed to be a Moorish citizen and stated he is not bound by U.S. law, the Facebook post stated.

After the officer gave Jimmerson one last command to get out of the car, the officer used OC aerosol chemical agents on Jimmerson to try to get him to comply.

Jimmerson allegedly jumped out of the Kia and ran for the front door of the residence at that address.

Due to a felony being committed and fears that Jimmerson might be fleeing into the residence to retrieve a weapon, [the Lone Star PD officer] deployed his Electronic Control Device, known as a TASER in accordance with department policy,” the press release stated. “The TASER was not effective, and Jimmerson was able to barricade himself inside the residence with two adult subjects and two children.”

At that point, the LSPD officer started negotiating with Jimmerson, who refused to come out, the press release stated. Jimmerson allegedly called the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center to tell them he was inside the home with children and that he would not comply with the officer’s commands.

A Lone Star PD corporal arrived on the scene a short time later and set up a perimeter for the safety of Jimmerson and the community. Texas Department of Public Safety trooper and Daingerfield police officers arrived at the scene to assist as well.

The Lone Star Police Department Special Response Team arrived on the scene and started negotiating with Jimmerson, the press release stated. Later, a sergeant took command of the scene.

“It was determined that with the preservation of life and the safety of all parties involved that negotiations would be the primary focus of the scene,” the press release stated.

Lone Star Police Chief Steven Blythe took over the negotiations. After about 30 minutes, Jimmerson surrendered to Blythe without any further incident, the press release stated.

After Lifenet EMS personnel assessed Jimmerson, he was taken to the Morris County Jail.

“We would like to thank Daingerfield PD, Texas DPS Highway Patrol, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Communications Division, and the Lone Star Community for their assistance in bringing the situation to a peaceful and safe conclusion,” Sgt. Stephen Rathbun said in the press release.

