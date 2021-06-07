Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Governor signs Rep. White bill requiring transparency on voting devices gets Senate passage

Rep. James White
Rep. James White(public use)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - A bill authored by an East Texas legislator which would require the disclosure of the ownership interest of voting devices has been signed into law.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed HB 1397, authored by Rep. James White (R-Hillister) on Friday. The law goes into effect on Sept. 1.

In a previous interview, White compared the situation to military equipment and that it is important to know who the owners and manufacturers are.

Previous story: Rep. White bill requiring transparency on voting devices gets Senate passage

