Governor signs Rep. White bill requiring transparency on voting devices gets Senate passage

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - A bill authored by an East Texas legislator which would require the disclosure of the ownership interest of voting devices has been signed into law.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed HB 1397, authored by Rep. James White (R-Hillister) on Friday. The law goes into effect on Sept. 1.

In a previous interview, White compared the situation to military equipment and that it is important to know who the owners and manufacturers are.

Previous story: Rep. White bill requiring transparency on voting devices gets Senate passage

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.