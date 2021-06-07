Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Governor signs Rep. Bell bill purging dead from voter rolls

TX Rep. Keith Bell spoke to ETN about some of his priorities for the filing session in the...
TX Rep. Keith Bell spoke to ETN about some of his priorities for the filing session in the Texas House of Representatives.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas state representative’s legislation to expedite the process by which dead Texans are purged from voter registration rolls has been signed into law.

HB 1264, authored by Rep. Keith Bell (R-Forney) was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday.

Under current law, there is no specified amount of time between a person’s death and when a registrar is required to remove their name from voter rolls.

Previous story: Senate passes Rep. Bell bill purging dead from voter rolls

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday and Monday night. (Source: KLTV Staff)
First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday/Monday night
One man in custody after standoff incident with police in Lone Star
Dr. Dan Crawford (Source: Tyler ISD)
Tyler Legacy principal resigns in wake of police investigation
Michael Hunt (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrest Waskom man in connection with assault victim’s death
Source: KLTV Staff
TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound I-20 traffic backed up for miles in Van Zandt County

Latest News

Decorations for Sunset Oaks
Wedding industry ‘boom’ seen in East Texas
Jacksonville tomatoes
Jacksonville proclaimed Tomatoville in celebration of annual Tomato Fest
RV damaged by tree at Lake Hawkins RV Park
Weather causes tree, camper damage to Lake Hawkins RV park
Smith County Commissioners meeting.
Smith County continues taking steps to prevent against cyber attacks
Denise Hernandez, 54
Former Smith County elections official faces previous allegations of picking on employees