Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Governor Greg Abbott signs laws including ‘promoting patriotic education’

Abbott signs 1836 project promoting Texas History education
Abbott signs 1836 project promoting Texas History education(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - On Monday, Governor Greg Abbott signed various laws establishing patriotic education, prohibiting Texas vaccine passports, and protecting critical infrastructure.

In three Twitter posts today, Abbott signed three laws, including establishing the 1836 project. This law comes after concerns that civics education in this state does not sufficiently address the stories and unique history of Texas. The Committee Substitute House Bill 2497 required the project to do the following:

  • Promote awareness among Texas residents of the following as they relate to the history of prosperity and democratic freedom in Texas:
    • Texas history, including the indigenous peoples of Texas, the Spanish and Mexican heritage of Texas, Tejanos, the Texas War for Independence, annexation of Texas by the United States, and Juneteenth;
    • The founding documents of Texas:
    • The founders of Texas; and
    • State civics;

The CSHB 2497 will also implement the Gubernatorial 1836 Award to recognize student knowledge of Texas Independence and provide newcomers to Texas who get a driver’s license a pamphlet outlining the rich history of Texas.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday and Monday night. (Source: KLTV Staff)
First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday/Monday night
One man in custody after standoff incident with police in Lone Star
Dr. Dan Crawford (Source: Tyler ISD)
Tyler Legacy principal resigns in wake of police investigation
Michael Hunt (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrest Waskom man in connection with assault victim’s death
Source: KLTV Staff
TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound I-20 traffic backed up for miles in Van Zandt County

Latest News

Decorations for Sunset Oaks
Wedding industry ‘boom’ seen in East Texas
Jacksonville tomatoes
Jacksonville proclaimed Tomatoville in celebration of annual Tomato Fest
RV damaged by tree at Lake Hawkins RV Park
Weather causes tree, camper damage to Lake Hawkins RV park
Smith County Commissioners meeting.
Smith County continues taking steps to prevent against cyber attacks
Denise Hernandez, 54
Former Smith County elections official faces previous allegations of picking on employees