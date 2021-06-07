Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gov. Abbott appoints Longview woman to Podiatric Medical Examiners Advisory Board

Texas Governor Seal
Texas Governor Seal(State of Texas)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Governor Greg Abbott appointed Amanda Nobles to a position on the Podiatric Medical Examiners Advisory Board with a term set to expire in February 2027.

The advisory board provides advice and recommendations to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation on technical matters relevant to the regulation of the practice of podiatry.

Nobles is a Longview resident and is retired after 30 years as the Executive Director of Kilgore Economic Development Corporation. She is a member of the Texas Economic Development Council, Industrial Asset Management Council, International Economic Development Council, and Northeast Texas Economic Developers Roundtable. She volunteers as a member of the Kilgore Historical Preservation Foundation, Gregg County Historical Commission, Kilgore College Foundation Board, Kilgore College Shakespeare Festival Guild, Texas Shakespeare Festival Foundation, and Crossroads United Methodist Church. Nobles received a Bachelor of Arts from The University of Texas at Austin and graduated from the Economic Development Institute at the University of Oklahoma. She received Certified Economic Developer status from the International Economic Development Council and certification of Economic Development Finance from the National Development Council.

Abbott also appointed Leslie Campbell, D.P.M., of Plano and Renee Pietzsch, D.P.M. of Georgetown to the board as well.

