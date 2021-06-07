Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Fort Worth elects 37-year-old Republican woman as mayor

The Ft. Worth skyline at night
The Ft. Worth skyline at night(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Republican Mattie Parker declared victory as the next mayor of Fort Worth, keeping it one of America’s few big cities with a GOP mayor. Parker was in a runoff Saturday with Democrat Deborah Peoples, who conceded the race. Parker becomes the booming Texas city’s first new mayor in a decade. The 37-year-old Parker will succeed her former boss, outgoing Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, who is retiring after 10 years as the only big-city GOP mayor in America’s biggest red state. Fort Worth is on the verge of surpassing 1 million residents.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man in custody after standoff incident with police in Lone Star
Michael Hunt (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrest Waskom man in connection with assault victim’s death
Dr. Dan Crawford (Source: Tyler ISD)
Tyler Legacy principal resigns in wake of police investigation
Source: KLTV Staff
TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound I-20 traffic backed up for miles in Van Zandt County
Tyler Police investigating a string of Saturday morning robberies. Location University Blvd at...
Tyler Police investigating string of Saturday morning robberies

Latest News

Winning lottery ticket sold in Longview.
$5 million winning lotto ticket purchased in Longview, prize not yet claimed
First Alert Weather
Weather brings tree, camper damage to Lake Hawkins RV park
Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn speak to ETN host Jeremy Butler. (Source: KLTV Staff)
ETN: Real-life ‘Gone Girl’ couple talks about their ordeal, upcoming book
Eight people were shot in New Orleans East early Sunday morning. At least one woman is listed...
At least 11 people shot Sunday in New Orleans in 3 separate shootings