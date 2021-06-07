Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Former Chapel Hill, NFL standout Terrence Murphy hosting free football camp

(Source: KEYC)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -East Texas kids will have an opportunity to attend a free football camp starting June 11, hosted by a former NFL player and East Texas standout.

Murphy, a former Chapel Hill Bulldog was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2005. His NFL career did not last long after suffering a spinal injury off of a helmet-to-helmet hit against the Carolina Panthers his rookie season. He was released in the offseason and retired officially the next year in 2007.

Murphy’s camp will be two day beginning Friday June 11 at Chapel Hill High School. The Friday night activities will be for all ages starting at 5 p.m. Murphy will speak to the crowd that night with a worship service to follow. On Saturday the football portion of the camp will take place for 5th-12th grade. The camp will run from 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

There will also be a camp for younger kids, 4 years-old - 4th grade. That camp runs from 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

The camp is free and open to kids from all over East Texas.

Click here to sign up.

