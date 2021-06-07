Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday/Monday night

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday and Monday night. (Source: KLTV Staff)
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday due to the possibility of severe thunderstorms and flash flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued Flash Flood Watches for northern areas of East Texas, some of the watches lasting into tomorrow morning. As much as 2 to 3 inches of rain could fall through this afternoon and overnight adding to continued flooding concerns. Additionally, there is a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms across East Texas today.

Any severe storms that develop will be capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and there is a low tornado threat. The timing of these storms will be tricky as forecasting models are in disagreement, so we ask you to continue to be weather alert today. Make sure you have downloaded the free KLTV and/or KTRE mobile weather apps, enable notifications, and set your location settings up. This will allow us to notify you in the event of a weather warning.

Source: KLTV Staff
Source: KLTV Staff
