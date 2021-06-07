Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
ETN: Real-life ‘Gone Girl’ couple talks about their ordeal, upcoming book

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn, the subjects of “Victim F: From Crime Victims to Suspects to Survivors” spoke to East Texas Now host Jeremy Butler on Friday.

The couple’s ordeal was featured on a recent episode of ABC’s “20/20” news program.

According to a press release, Huskins and Quinn were awakened from a sound sleep in March of 2015 by armed men who tied them up and drugged them.

“Warned not to call the police or Denise would be killed. Aaron agonized about what to do,” the press release stated. “Finally, he put his trust in law enforcement and dialed 911. But instead of searching for Denise, the police accused Aaron of her murder. His story, they told him, was just unbelievable.”

Then when Huskins was released alive, police turned their focus to her and dubbed her the “real-life ‘Gone Girl.’” They accused her of faking he own kidnapping.

“In ‘Victim F,’ Aaron and Denise recount the horrific ordeal that almost cost them everything,” the press release stated. “Like too many victims of sexual violence, they were dismissed, disbelieved, and dragged through the mud. With no one to rely on except each other, they took on the victim-blaming, harassment, misogyny, and abuse of power running rife in the criminal justice system.”

The book, which was written by Nicole Weisensee Egan, is set to be released Tuesday.

